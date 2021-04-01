BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.00

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BESIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.81 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

