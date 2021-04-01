Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $1.52 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $795,320.52 and $9,349.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00037177 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001622 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 129.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002930 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

