Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) shares rose 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.65. Approximately 425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.