Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Raised by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 380,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,455,000 after buying an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.44 and its 200 day moving average is $243.21. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $217.33 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

