Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

