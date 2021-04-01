Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Cap Tops $146.88 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for $2,040.06 or 0.03411106 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $146.88 million and $5.39 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.42 or 0.00261539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022633 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 124.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006365 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

