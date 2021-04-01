Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $149.21 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Beefy.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $2,072.41 or 0.03518127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $149.21 million and $4.99 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00240236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00017636 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048408 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

