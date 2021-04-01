Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $220,414.60 and $49,669.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00050978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.05 or 0.00643695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026182 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

