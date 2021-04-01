Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Cap Tops $387,390.82

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $387,390.82 and approximately $348,374.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 405.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 260,331,320 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

