Beetle Coin Trading Up 68% Over Last 7 Days (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $698,845.86 and approximately $342,119.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 68% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 260,263,753 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

