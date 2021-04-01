Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.00

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 118.13 ($1.54), with a volume of 774161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.60%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

