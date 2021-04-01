Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stake Lowered by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,182 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Belden worth $39,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NYSE BDC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $44.72. 2,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.57. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

