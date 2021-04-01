Beldex Price Tops $0.0818 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $80.19 million and $36,002.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.