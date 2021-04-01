BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BLU stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $300.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.42.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,522,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in BELLUS Health by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in BELLUS Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

