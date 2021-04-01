Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.53

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.89 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00064597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00322510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.00773393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00047984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 111,432,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,463,044 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

