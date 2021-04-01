BEPRO Network Price Up 35.2% Over Last Week (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $52.71 million and approximately $28.21 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00051386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00642018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

