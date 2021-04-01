Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 253 ($3.31). 411,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock has a market cap of £445.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.31. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 279 ($3.65).

In related news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £821,700 ($1,073,556.31). Also, insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45).

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.