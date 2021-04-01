Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 253 ($3.31). 411,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock has a market cap of £445.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.31. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 279 ($3.65).

In related news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £821,700 ($1,073,556.31). Also, insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

