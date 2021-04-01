Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Down 4%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.83 and last traded at $48.24. Approximately 42,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,198,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,003 shares of company stock valued at $43,033,515.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

