Beyond Meat (BYND) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/24/2021 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $133.00 to $145.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Beyond Meat had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/3/2021 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $133.00.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $131.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.96 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average of $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $933,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 96.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

