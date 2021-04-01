B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Down 3.9%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $29.85. 31,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,268,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,228,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

