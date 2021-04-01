B&G Foods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,771 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,701% compared to the typical daily volume of 487 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in B&G Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

