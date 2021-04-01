BHPCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.03 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and $3.03 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00328698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00087983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00721442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

