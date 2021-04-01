BidiPass Achieves Market Cap of $994,943.37 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $994,943.37 and approximately $134,572.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00050221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00634345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

