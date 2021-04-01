BidiPass Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123,237.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. BidiPass has a total market cap of $990,382.77 and approximately $123,237.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

