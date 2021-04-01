Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano Sells 5,820 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00.

NYSE:BIG traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 577,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,880. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 62,869 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Big Lots by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

