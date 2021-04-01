Bigbom Market Capitalization Reaches $395,083.64 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bigbom has traded up 44.5% against the dollar. Bigbom has a total market cap of $395,083.64 and $69,775.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.79 or 0.00640929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

BBO is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.