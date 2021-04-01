Binance USD Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and approximately $3.60 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.93 or 0.00644389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,519,168,896 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.