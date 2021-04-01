Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Reduced by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,008 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

BIO opened at $571.17 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.14 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $592.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

