Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $381.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $180.16 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

