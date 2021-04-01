BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Given New $87.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its price target increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $47.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

BCAB opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.72). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,595,000.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

