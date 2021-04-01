Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,300 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 388,700 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BIOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Shares of BIOC opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Biocept has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.29. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.