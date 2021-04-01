BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.70% of BioNTech worth $128,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

