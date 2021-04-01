BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177.78 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 89.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $177.78 million and approximately $35.66 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00064006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00393817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.00820409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00090462 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029131 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,199,296,000 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

