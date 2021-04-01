Biotron (BTRN) Price Tops $0.0012

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Biotron has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Biotron has a total market cap of $78,274.52 and approximately $357.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biotron coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Biotron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00646119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Biotron Coin Profile

Biotron (BTRN) is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Biotron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biotron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.