BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Truist

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 240.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.34. 54,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,339. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $917.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

