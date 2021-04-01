BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $175.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 362.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,339. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,127,000 after acquiring an additional 89,245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 319,475 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.