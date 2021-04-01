BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.