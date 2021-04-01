Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,200 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 523,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bit Digital by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

