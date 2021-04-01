Bitball Treasure 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $525,347.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.03 or 0.00140180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $37.37 million and $525,347.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009471 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

