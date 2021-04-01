BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $573,826.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $3.44 million and $573,826.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00051386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00642018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

