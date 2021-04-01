Bitcloud Price Up 320.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 320.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2,584.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,374.03 or 1.00049324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00032994 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.07 or 0.00391062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00305064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.00764724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00104343 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,161,871 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

