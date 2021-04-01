Bitcoin 2 Trading 28% Higher This Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $20.34 million and approximately $476.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

