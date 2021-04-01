Bitcoin Cash ABC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47.19 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $30.99 or 0.00052385 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $575.56 million and approximately $47.19 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,156.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $553.14 or 0.00935057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.68 or 0.00376425 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

