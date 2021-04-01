Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $101,061.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.01 or 0.00469704 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002034 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

