Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Hits $229.91 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $229.91 million and $6.08 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00015095 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Token Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

