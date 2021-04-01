Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Cap Achieves $69,591.61

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $69,591.61 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

