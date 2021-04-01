Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $119,466.70 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00278078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069723 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00096018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

