Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $67,026.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $67,026.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $8.80 or 0.00014779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 156,947 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.