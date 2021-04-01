Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.36 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.74 million and $536.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00272721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00089862 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.