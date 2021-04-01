Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.73 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $189.25 million and $10.73 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for $32.11 or 0.00054559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00386845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.20 or 0.00812519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00090503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00048375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029337 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,893,880 tokens.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

